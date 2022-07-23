EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — First responders were on scene of a fire near the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science earlier this afternoon.

Dispatch tells us fire officials responded to the area for a motorcycle that caught on fire. An Eyewitness News crew near the scene captured an image of first responders after the fire was extinguished.

Dispatch says they are unsure how or why the fire started. It is also unclear if there were any injuries in the incident.

