WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Emergency responders are at the scene of a rollover crash on the Lloyd Expressway near Epworth Road in Warrick County.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital, but that person was not seriously injured. Authorities at the scene tell us the driver of the vehicle was attempting to change lanes and hit another vehicle.

