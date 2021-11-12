Crews respond to two early morning fires in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters responded to two fires Friday morning.
Crews battled a house fire in the 1600 block of Beckman Avenue, just off of Covert Avenue. That call came in just after 4 a.m.
Crews had that fire out just after 4:30 a.m.
Just before that call, fire crews were sent to the intersection of Redbank and Pearl Drive on the city’s west side for a report of a vehicle on fire.
Officials say nobody was inside, but crews were still working to get the flames put out around 5 a.m.
An investigator has been called to both scenes.