Crews respond to two early morning fires in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters responded to two fires Friday morning.

Crews battled a house fire in the 1600 block of Beckman Avenue, just off of Covert Avenue. That call came in just after 4 a.m.

Crews had that fire out just after 4:30 a.m.

Just before that call, fire crews were sent to the intersection of Redbank and Pearl Drive on the city’s west side for a report of a vehicle on fire.

Officials say nobody was inside, but crews were still working to get the flames put out around 5 a.m.

An investigator has been called to both scenes.