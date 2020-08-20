Crews responding to Owensboro fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Daviess County Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a fire on the 4000 block of Little Bluestem Dr. in Owensboro. There is no word on any potential injuries. Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story
(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)
