Crews searching for missing boater near Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Crews searching for a missing boater on the Ohio River near English Park in Owensboro.

Owensboro Police said just before 2:00 a.m. Monday, OPD along with the Owensboro Fire Department were notified of a boat taking on water.

Police said based on statements at the scene, five boaters were on board a boat that began to take on water. Four people were able to swim safely to shore, but a 20-year-old man remains unaccounted for.

Several law enforcement agencies are continuing to assist in the search.

