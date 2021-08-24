Crews to begin interior demolition of the Sycamore Building

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Work will begin in preparation for a demolition project in downtown Evansville. Crews will begin interior demolition of the Sycamore Building.

The entire structure of the Sycamore Building will come down in September. Workers will then start the process of gutting the 420 Main Building.

Crews will remove glass, walls, and columns before the tower is taken down on top of itself.

Demolition of the 248-foot tall tower is set for Sunday, November 21st. Mayor Winnecke says it will be done very early in the morning.