MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Contractors in Madisonville will be working on a 24-hour basis on U.S. 41-A beginning April 12.

The work will take place at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 41-A

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says reduced traffic flows overnight will provide additional opportunities for crews to change out pipes and drainage boxes across the road.

KYTC says lane closures will take place for 2-3 weeks.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)