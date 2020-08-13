Warrick County gas leak repaired

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Crews tell Eyewitness News that a gas leak on Telephone Rd. and Bell Rd has been repaired.

Vectren says a third party was working in the area and hit a gas line.

This is a developing story.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories