Warrick County gas leak repaired

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Crews tell Eyewitness News that a gas leak on Telephone Rd. and Bell Rd has been repaired.
Vectren says a third party was working in the area and hit a gas line.
This is a developing story.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)
