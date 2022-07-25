EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Carmel-based CRG Residential has signed an agreement to advance a major mixed-use project at Fifth and Main streets in the heart of Downtown Evansville.

CRG Residential has already begun its due diligence phase, including conducting site surveys and planning to overcome current economic challenges.

CRG Residential succeeds former developer Domo Development LLC.

“The delay caused by inflation and supply chain constraints prompted a broader review of how best to proceed,” Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. “Ultimately, the parties agreed that transitioning to a new developer would be beneficial.”