EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville have opened a criminal investigation after they said a dog was abandoned and hit by a car.

Police said it happened in the 100 block of South Green River Road on February 27.

Police said after talking to the dog’s owner, they opened the investigation.

It’s not clear if the dog survived its injuries.

(This story was originally published May 7, 2021)