Critical injuries reported after Muhlenberg County crash

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- The Greenville Fire Department says three people were left in critical condition after a crash early Saturday morning.

Officials say they heard reports of a loud crash, causing lights to flicker and a possible fire just before 2:00 a.m. in a wooded area near the 770 block of State Route 189 South in Greenville. First responders spotted a Kentucky Utilities pole with downed, live wires and a car flipped upside down, wedged between trees.

The car reportedly caught fire shortly after crews arrived on scene. Two of the men in the car reportedly suffered extensive injuries and were flown to Vanderbilt in critical condition. Another man was transported to a local hospital, also in critical condition.

Crews attempted to search the area for other passengers but were unsuccessful. Authorities say the car crossed the center of the road before leaving the roadway, striking a utility pole, flipping, and getting lodged in the trees. It is not clear what caused the car to leave the roadway. Authorities say the road is now open.