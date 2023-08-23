HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a state and federal fugitive who was wanted following an investigation initiated by the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department, Kenneth Brian Fitzgerald, 35, was located while multiple western Kentucky law enforcement agencies were conducting surveillance at a local motel just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say Fitzgerald fled from the scene in a vehicle and rammed into a Kentucky State Police cruiser before nearly colliding with the Lyon County Sheriff and a federal ATF agent. Authorities say Fitzgerald collided with two parked and unoccupied vehicles at the motel before traveling down an embankment and entering south Second Street.

(Courtesy: Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department)

The sheriff’s department says Fitzgerald lost control of his vehicle while on Second Street and came to a rest in a ditch line before fleeing on foot and into a heavily wooded area where he was apprehended. Police reportedly seized suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl in addition to a loaded firearm and other items of evidence.

Fitzgerald was charged by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office with the following:

Fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle)

Fleeing/evading police (on foot)

Leaving the scene of an accident

Wanton endangerment.

Law enforcement also arrested an alleged accomplice, identified as Lee Adams, 30, of Kuttawa. Adams was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia possession. Authorities say additional charges are still pending for Adams.

Fitzgerald and Adams are being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Fitzgerald

Adams

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation is being led by the ATF-Paducah Satellite Office in conjunction with Kentucky State Police and sheriff’s offices in Crittenden, Lyon and Muhlenberg counties as well as Kentucky Probation and Parole and the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force.