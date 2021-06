HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crosses have been placed in Henderson’s Central Park for Memorial Day.

The American Legion Worsham Post and the Henderson War Memorial Foundation began doing this in 1947. Nearly 5,400 crosses have been placed since then.

Organizers say they are happy to be honoring veterans and their families this year after the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Every cross was inscribed with a veteran’s name.