OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – UPDATE: This event has been cancelled as of June 10 at 2:24 p.m.

A large significant piece of art will be installed at the Botanical Garden in Owensboro.

On June 11 at 8 a.m is when this piece of art will be installed. The sculpture was designed and created by local glass artist Scott Poynter, and metal artist Chris Schartung. According to Laurna Strehl, Executive Director of the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, the two artists have been working for months to create and build a twenty-one foot tall butterfly sculpture.

The colors of simulated glass used in the wings represent the top twelve cancers diagnosed in Kentucky. This is all part of the path of hope and healing, a new feature under construction at the botanical garden, says Executive Director Strehl.





Executive Director Strehl says the path was created to encourage people to get outside and experience nature – particularly, to acknowledge all who are affected by cancer. The sculpture is one large component of a three-hundred foot pathway that directs people to the sculpture.

There is more to come before the path is complete – but this install is the crown jewel of this project, says Executive Director Strehl.