Crude oil highway spill scheduled for clean up

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Starting Monday, crews will begin the clean up from a crude oil spill that happened September 25 on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

The work zone is eastbound between Central City and the Muhlenberg/Ohio County line.

Signs will be posted to alert drivers, and they should expect an eastbound, right lane restriction. Work is expected to be completed the same day, weather permitting.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

