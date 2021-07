EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crumbl Cookies made its Evansville debut on Friday with a grand opening at the promenade on North Burkhardt Road.

People were lined up around the building to purchase soft baked cookies. Crumbl Cookies is the fastest growing cookie company in the nation. They are known for their rotating menu, featuring six flavors per week, all baked to order.

Crumbl Cookies is open until midnight on Friday and Saturday.