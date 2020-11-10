Culver’s on the east side closed temporarily due to COVID

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The owners of Culver’s on Evansville’s east side say the restaurant is temporarily closed due to COVID concerns.

A Facebook post on Monday says two employees at the east side location tested positive for COVID Saturday evening. The restaurant was deep-cleaned on Sunday.

The owner says they will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so. They will likely be reopening the location’s drive-thru first.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 10, 2020)

