Culvert replacement on S.R. 64 in Gibson County to begin Nov. 16

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced road closures for multiple pipe replacements on S.R. 64 near Oakland City.

Starting November 16, crews will close S.R. 64 from just east of the Oakland City limit to the area of the intersection at East C.R. 550 South to replace four culvert pipes. Work is expected to take about a day for each pipe replacement. Drivers will see workers at different locations until November 20.

Crews plan to start work after the peak morning traffic hours to accommodate any school traffic and plan to have the road reopened before peak afternoon hours.

Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all thru traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 57, S.R. 56 and S.R. 61 back to S.R. 64.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)

