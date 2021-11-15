Culvert replacement scheduled for Monday in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky – Cross drain replacement is taking place on US 60 in Henderson County near Chase Road. Work is scheduled to start Monday.

Transportation officials say the effort will take longer to remedy due to the magnitude of the replacement parts. The culvert is approximately 19′ in width and 40′ long.

U.S. 60 will be closed near Chase Road starting Monday and remain closed through Friday. All traffic will be detoured via KY 811. Drivers can take KY 811 to Mudd Road to U.S. 60. The detour is approximately a mile and a half in length.