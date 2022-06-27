GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning travelers of an expected closure of State Road 56.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced this closure will be near Hazleton. GCSO shares that starting on or around August 5, SR 56 will close for culvert replacement. This closure will take place two miles east of Hazleton.

GCSO shares that work will begin when a separate closure on State Road 65 is complete. This will allow for a shorter detour. During the closure crews will be replacing a culvert, and the replacement is expected to be completed within the week, depending on weather conditions.

GCSO shares the official detour for drivers is US 41 to State Road 168 to State Road 57 to SR 56. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.