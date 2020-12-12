Customer pours beer on employee after refusal to wear mask

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After a group of people was asked to leave an Evansville bar for refusing to wear masks, one of the customers threw a beer on an employee. That’s according to the co-owner of High Score Saloon.

A Facebook post on the business’s page says that a group refused to wear masks after being asked several times.

Co-owner Clint Hoskins says on their way out, one of the customers poured a drink on the security guard.

Hoskins tells Eyewitness News that they provide masks for anyone that does not have one.

Hoskins says a police report was filed.

