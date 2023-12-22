EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A chapter in Evansville dining is ending as the dining room doors of Wolf’s Bar-B-Q close for the final time. The community came out in full force to grab one final meal.

“It’s been a little crazy,” says Wolf’s owner Kim Wolf. “I came in at 4 o’clock this morning to start on getting the ribs on and getting them cooked and ready for this afternoon.”

Wolf says she is looking forward to her retirement, but says she will reflect on the legacy Wolf’s has made.

“The memories, the memories, you know, of their parents, their grandparents, getting engaged here, having their wedding reception here. Just all the memories,” says Wolf.

For the customers waiting in long lines, it’s the memories as well.

“I just remember coming here as a kid with my grandparents and parents for years,” says Alicia Maier. Livie Maier adds, “I’ve only come a handful of times because I’m not a big fan of bar-b-q, but since it’s the last day, I had to come out and give it a try.”

“Memories for sure, and the barbeque,” says Maier. Wolf says, “I said, ‘that’s what we do. We fix food but we create memories’.”

For some, like Owensville resident Michelle Evans, the end of Wolf’s brings an end to holiday traditions.

“Carryout Christmas dinners, usually,” says Evans. “My husband doesn’t like turkey so we always get brisket from Wolf’s. This year we won’t have it Christmas Eve, we’re going to have Christmas Eve Eve Eve.”

Wolf’s, who has been in operation since 1927, was recently purchased by Nellie’s Restaurant in Newburgh, who plans on making this their second location. As Wolf enters retirement, she says she will miss one thing the most about her restaurant.

“The family atmosphere, I think, is going to be one of the things,” says Wolf, “the customers and some of my dear, loyal employees that we’ve grown together over 20 years, you know? I’m going to miss that a lot.”