CVS Pharmacy in Evansville one of 300 stores closing this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – CVS Health has announced that the pharmacy on 101 N. Burkhardt Road in Evansville will close on February 26. It is one of the 300 stores that the pharmacy will be closing this year as part of its plan to reduce store density in certain areas over the next three years.

CVS Health says that the decision to close stores over the course of the next three years follows an analytical look at changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs. CVS says that closing these stores will allow them to invest in their consumer experience.

The pharmacy says that all prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 4700 Lincoln Avenue. All employees at the store are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.