Cyber tip ends in child porn arrest in Petersburg

PIKE CO., Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) investigated in October 2021 after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning child pornography being shared through Facebook.

ISP says Jason Potts, 47, of Petersburg, was charged with Vicarious Sexual Gratification, 2 Counts of Child Solicitation, and 2 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography. On January 20, ISP and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at Potts’ residence in Petersburg, according to ISP. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the Pike Circuit Court, troopers discovered numerous files that had been shared between Potts and female juveniles under the age of 16. The investigation revealed the alleged incidents happened between October 2020 and January 2022, according to a press release from ISP. ISP says after reviewing the investigation, the Pike County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Potts.

On the morning of January 31, at approximately 9:00 a.m., ISP and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested Potts at his residence without incident, according to a press release from ISP. ISP says he was taken to the Pike County Jail, where he is currently being held on bond.