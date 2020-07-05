Cyclist sent to hospital after being hit by car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department says a woman was sent to the hospital after reportedly being hit by a car while riding a bike.

Officers say they found the woman laying in a gas station parking lot on the corner of Fulton Ave. and Georgia St. around 10:00 P.M. Saturday night. The driver of the car reportedly told officers he was driving on Fulton Ave. and switched lanes before he saw the woman but was unable to stop in time and hit her.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are not known at this time.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

LATEST NEWS