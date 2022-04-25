WASHINGTON (WEHT) – The D.E.A. is advising the public to keep a few things in mind while spring cleaning. One item that is often overlooked during spring cleaning is medications.

The D.E.A. will hold its first National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday. This day will allow the public to get rid of any expired or unused medications.

Unwanted medications can be dropped off at the Chandler Police Department in Chandler, Ind. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30. Unwanted medications can also be taken to any pharmacy for disposal.