D-Patrick Ford donates to Ronald McDonald House Charities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – D-Patrick Ford is giving back to help the local community. On Monday, the local dealership announced they have raised nearly $2,500 to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

All last month, D-Patrick Ford gave a $10 donation every time a person test drove one of their cars.

Officials with the Ronald McDonald house say the money given to them will immensely help the community.

“It helps our families so much,” said Ronald McDonald House Community Engagement Manager Julia Baumeyer. “It helps continue that mission of supporting families with sick children.”

D-Patrick has made several donations this year including donations to The Ark Crisis Children’s Center and Vanderburgh County CASA each in the past month.

On Tuesday, D-Patrick Honda will donate money to yet another non-profit: The YMCA.

(This story was originally published on August 3, 2020)

