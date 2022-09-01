BOONVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – D-Patrick Boonville Ford presented a check for $1,000 to Southern Indiana Resources Solutions (SIRS) on Wednesday.

According to a press release, SIRS is an organization supporting individuals with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives in their community of choice. Director of Employment Services at SIRS Tamarah Pate said the donation will be used to purchase 10 small lockers and a small locked file cabinet to place in a classroom for Project SEARCH. at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Warrick County.

The donation to SIRS is part of the dealership’s quarterly campaign to assist local charities.