BOONVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – D-Patrick Boonville Ford was recently selected as a recipient of the Ford Motor Company’s President’s Award, marking the fifth time in six years that the dealership earned the distinction.

The President’s Award recognizes Ford and Lincoln dealerships that have made a commitment to consistently deliver exceptional sales, service and vehicle ownership experiences to their customers. According to a press release, only a few hundred out of over 3,000 Ford dealerships across the country receive the award annually.

“The President’s Award signifies our gratitude for those dealers who reach beyond daily tasks and make a difference to their customers,” said Frederick Toney, Vice President of Ford Customer Service Division. “We award our dealers for their outstanding commitment to our customers because just as Ford strives to deliver the highest quality products and technologies to customers, our dealers share that same passion in providing a world-class experience in vehicle sales and service.”

Tony Toomey, General Sales Manager at D-Patrick Boonville Ford, said “We pride ourselves on giving each and every customer the best car-buying and ownership experience they’ve ever had. We want them to tell all of their friends about us. To win the President’s Award five out of six years is a great achievement and a testament to the D-Patrick Boonville Ford culture. We’re 100 percent committed to creating the ultimate car-buying experience. We constantly strive to exceed expectations and we’re dedicated to making sure everyone who visits us has all of their questions answered, finds the exact vehicle they have been looking for and leaves with a smile on their face. That’s the attitude our team at D-Patrick Boonville Ford has every single day. We want to help you find the perfect vehicle to fit your budget and needs.”

D-Patrick Boonville Ford was informed it ranked first overall among all Ford dealers in its regional grouping.