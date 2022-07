EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – D-Patrick Honda is supporting a national effort to build beds for kids who don’t have one.

D-Patrick Honda employees presented a $1,500 check to “Sleep in Heavenly Peace”, a non-profit with chapters nationwide and here in Evansville. The volunteer organization builds beds for kids who are sleeping on the floor.

The donation was made as part of D-Patrick Honda’s “Honda Helping Kids” campaign. For more information on Sleep in Heavenly Peace, click here.