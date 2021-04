EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – D-Patrick in Evansville held their first ever all electric test drive event Sunday.

There were several vehicles people could test drive, including the Ford Mach-E Mustang, Audi e-tron, and Nissan Leaf.

The co-owner of D-Patrick says there are a variety of different electric cars to fit everyone’s needs at different price points.

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2021)