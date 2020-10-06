D-Patrick Ford donates $2,500 to Chemo Buddies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- D-Patrick Ford announced it donated $2,500 to Chemo Buddies Tuesday as part of its monthly “$10 per Test Drive” local charity campaign.

This is the latest in a series of donations from D-Patrick Ford has given this year, following donations to the Ronald McDonald House in August and Ark Crisis Children’s Center in July. Chemo Buddies is a foundation designed to give “positive, uplifting experiences” to people undergoing chemotherapy.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: