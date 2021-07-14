D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln presents $2,500 donation check to Colon Screening For Life

D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln Evansville presented a check for $2,500 to Colon Screening For Life. The presentation occurred at the D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln dealership, located at 1100 Walnut Street, which is just south of the Highway 41/Lloyd Expressway Interchange. Representatives from D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln were on-hand to present the check to representatives from Colon Screening for Life.

Each month, D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln selects a local charity to support. It then awards $10 per test drive (up to $2,500) to the charitable organization.

The Colon Screening for Life organization strives to provide education on the importance of early detection of colon cancer and it also works to spread the message of prevention through regular screenings and a healthy lifestyle.

D-Patrick, Inc. currently employs approximately 365 local people in a variety of positions and now carries nine vehicle lines (Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Lincoln, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Porsche, and Volkswagen) with 7 showrooms, 4 service departments, 4 parts departments, 3 body shops, and a corporate office. D-Patrick, Inc. employs the finest dealership staff, offers a superior service and sales experience, maintains a tremendous selection of new and used vehicles, and strives to offer the best deals in the tri-state area.