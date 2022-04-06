EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – D-Patrick Honda donated $1,500 to The Isaiah 1:17 Project on Wednesday as part of their Honda Helping Kids campaign.

The Isaiah 1:17 Project provides “bags of hope” to be given directly to children as they enter foster care. The bags of hope contain necessary items such as pajamas, socks, underwear/diapers, toiletries and other items to aid both the foster parent and the child during the initial transition. Each bag also contains snacks, water or formula for babies and also contains a stuffed animal, an age-appropriate activity book and other items to provide comfort in a time that is often frightening and traumatizing to a child.

D-Patrick Honda employees presented the check to representatives to show their appreciation for their support in the community.