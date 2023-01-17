EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – D-Patrick Honda presented a check for $1,500 to representatives of Little Lambs of Evansville on Tuesday as part of their Honda Helping Kids campaign.

According to a release, Little Lambs’ mission is to encourage healthy parenting acts that will increase the physical and mental development, health and safety of infants and children. D-Patrick employees presented the check at 4300 Division Street Autoplaza.

For more information on the Honda Helping Kids campaign, visit D-Patrick Honda’s website here.