EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As part of the new “Honda Helping Kids” campaign, D-Patrick Honda made a donation to a Tri-State charity.

D-Patrick presented a $1,500 check to the United Methodist Youth Home Wednesday.

The goal of UMYH is to prepare youth for an effective, productive, and successful life in the community through meeting their physical, mental and social needs.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)