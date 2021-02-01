D-Patrick Honda gives $1,500 to St. Vincent Early Learning Center

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – D-Patrick’s Honda’s “Helping Kids” campaign is providing help to local organizations that help support local families. Monday, D-Patrick employees showed their support and appreciation for the St. Vincent Early Learning Center by handing over a check for $1,500.

“Our mission is to help children and families thrive by offering early childhood development education and because of partnerships like this we are better able to support families,” said Valerie Bostick, executive director.

The St. Vincent Early Learning Center offers several programs and services to help children grow over the years.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)