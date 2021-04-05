D-Patrick Honda helps kids by donating to Isaiah 1:17

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – D-Patrick is helping children transition into the foster care system with its Honda Helping Kids campaign. D-Patrick donated $1,500 to the Isaiah 1:17 Project.

The organization provides bags of hope that are given directly to a child as they enter foster care. The bags are filled with necessities, such as pajamas, socks and toiletries.

The president of Isaiah 1:17 says every dollar is needed after a tough year for Tri-state families.

“We’ve seen a lot of food insecurity through COVID, through job losses in families,” said Jeremy Seger. “And also of current foster families who are saying yes again because they don’t want to have children and they not have a home. “

Isaiah 1:17 also provides resources for foster parents by working hand in hand with the Department of Child Services.

