D-Patrick Honda helps kids with donation to Ark Crisis Children’s Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – D-Patrick recently launched a campaign entitled “Honda Helping Kids” to support people who help others in the Tri-State area.
This month, D-Patrick Honda will donate $1,500 to Ark Crisis Children’s Center.
Their mission is to keep children safe and strengthen families in times of stress. The goal
is to protect children from abuse and neglect by providing free childcare when children
and families are in crisis.
(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)
