D-Patrick Porsche to host toy drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) One local car dealership wants to help children enjoy a special Christmas this year.

D-Patrick Porsche and the Southern Indiana Regional Porsche Club are teaming up to host a toy drive Saturday morning to benefit Warrick County Child Services. The goal is to fill up a Porsche Cayenne with new toys for boys and girls in the area.

New unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the D-Patrick Porsche showroom on North Green River Road between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

For more information on this event, call 812-473-6590.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

