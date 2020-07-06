D-Patrick presents $2500 donation to Vanderburgh County CASA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- D-Patrick presented a $2500 donation to Vanderburgh County CASA volunteers and board members in Evansville Monday.

CASA officials say the money will go towards helping more people volunteer with the program.

This money will go towards helping us recruit volunteers and helping us train those volunteers. With training, it costs around 150 bucks to train each volunteer and that’s just based on the time and the expenses for all the materials we give them to help with training. Casey Blake, CASA Marketing Development Coordinator

The Vanderburgh County CASA program was established in 1984 and has served over 12,000 children involved in the juvenile court system who have been abused or neglected.

This story was originally published on July 6, 2020

