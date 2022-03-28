EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local grassroots organization is taking action about the shocking prices from CenterPoint. Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) is requesting that Evansville City Council form an Energy Affordability Task Force.

The purpose of this task force would be to collaborate with DAACE and other members of the newly formed Energy for All Coalition. The task force’s mission would be to identify and implement city-level solutions to address the Evansville utility affordability crisis.

“It is our hope that this task force will ultimately lead to a city department fully dedicated to these

and other sustainability and affordability goals as already modeled in Bloomington, South Bend,

Indianapolis, Gary, Richmond, Hammond and Goshen, to name a few examples,” said one DAACE

activist.

DAACE’s initial recommended actions are:

Speed up adoption of the numerous strategies outlined in the 2021 Evansville Climate Action

Plan that focus on home weatherization and efficiency. Specific strategies listed in the action plan will help low- and moderate-income residents save on their bills and improve property values while creating jobs. Develop a city-scale energy efficiency modify program as recommended in the 2014

Evansville Millennial Plan for 2040 to reduce strain on currently overwhelmed non-profit

organizations through a revolving renewal loan fund program. Unify with other city and county governments in the eight-county CenterPoint Energy

Indiana (CEI) South service territory to collectively address the regional affordability crisis. Dedicate monies for legal expenses to become an intervening party in future CEI South

Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission/Office of Utility Consumer Counselor rate case

negotiations. Strongly recommend to CEI directly:

a. Immediately lower its natural gas distribution rate from the newly granted

$0.60/therm to its requested $0.36/therm rate.

b. Abandon its plans to build any new fossil-fueled peaker plants and associated bill

increases and instead invest in energy efficiency, demand side management and

renewable energy storage for reliable peak summer demand needs.

c. Reinstate the electric heating discount rate and increase rebates for a gas furnace to

high-efficiency heat pump migration to encourage their adoption to better utilize future

energy sources.

DAACE is a grassroots movement formed October 2021 in Southwest Indiana dedicated to fighting against CenterPoint Energy bill increases. Contact directactionagainstcenterpoint@gmail.com for more information.