Dad sentenced in infant’s death in January

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Jacob Bengert has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of his infant son in January of this year. In October, a jury found Jacob Bengert guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

In January, Evansville Police were called to an unresponsive infant at a house in the 1300 block of East Illinois Street. Jacob Bengert had run away before police arrived. First responders quickly determined Kiernan Bengert could not be saved. Medical Examiners determined the cause of death was abusive head trauma.

Bengert was on the run for 24 hours before being captured. It was thanks to public tips authorities were able to track him down.

“We wanted justice for this young child. We had to stand up for this young child. The life of this young child mattered,” Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann explained following the sentencing hearing.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office would like to thank Evansville Police Detective Keith Whitler and Detective Rob Waller for their tireless efforts, as well as numerous other first responders who assisted during this investigation.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office will refrain from further comment as there is still an ongoing investigation involving a co-defendant in this case.

Chelsea Marksberry, the child’s mother, is set to go on trial in January. According to court records, Marksberry admitted to using drugs in the days prior to Kieran Bengert’s death.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)