DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – For the first time in more than three months, the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Highway 62 and Industrial Park Drive in Dawson Springs is getting ready to reopen.

Workers have been remodeling and stocking coolers and shelves since the December 10 tornadoes damaged the restaurant’s roof H-VAC and electrical systems. Managers say they’re also still working to fill a few more job openings.

The Dairy Queen is expected to reopen on Tuesday at 7 a.m.