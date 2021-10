NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Thursday is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, a day each year where the restaurant chain donates $1 to the Children’s Miracle Network for every Blizzard sold.

All the money raised stays within local hospitals.

A few years ago, the Newburgh location made Joe Bird a special Eyewitness News Blizzard made of chocolate chunks, chocolate chip cookie dough bites, and peanut butter.