EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and near-70 mile per hour winds pummeled the city of Evansville, leaving a path of damage Monday evening.

“Two of the grandkids were in the backyard and the sirens went off,” recalls Evansville resident Laura Cranford. “About that time, it flashed across the TV that possibility of severe thunderstorms and hail.”

Cranford said about 20 minutes later, the sky turned dark and a large tree snapped across the street. For her, thankfully, the damage is minimal.

“It was a pretty big branch that came down and took out a couple good-sized boards from the fence,” says Cranford.

A few doors down, resident Derek Russ also faced a close encounter with the damaging winds.

“It was not shortly after we came through the door we heard a branch come down out back,” says Russ. “And that’s what you see behind me here. It basically fell on the line coming from the pole to the house.”

Eyewitness News also spoke with Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson about the high call volume firefighters faced. Chief Larson said from 7pm Monday to 7am Tuesday, EFD responded to 174 calls in relation to severe weather. More of our interview with Chief Larson can be viewed in the video below.

Evansville resident Paige Davis recorded the storm as it approached her neighborhood, seeing debris fly up to her backdoor.

“Everything was fine, and then I went into my other room to record the storm coming in, and about 10 minutes later the rest of my power went out,” explains Davis.