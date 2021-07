MORGANFIELD, Ky (WEHT) – City officials say they want to tear down what’s left of a building that collapsed last week as soon as possible.

A driver with a medical issue crashed into the building in downtown Morganfield last Tuesday. Police say the driver ran a red light, hit another vehicle and then went into the building. The front side of the building collapsed after the crash.

Officials say they want to begin the demolition of the 135-year-old building as early as Tuesday.