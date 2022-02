EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Two people and their pets are out of their home after a fire at an Evansville Apartment Complex.

Firefighters were sent to Shiloh Square Apartments just before 2:30 this morning. Firefighters say there was fire coming from the back of an apartment. We’re told it was put out in about 15 minutes.

Firefighters say there was a damaged gas valve in a furnace, so gas had to be temporarily shut off to several apartments. No one was hurt.