HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some German Township customers should expect an issue with their water.

Officials say due to a water main damaged in the German Township Water distribution system, customers located in the area of Nation Road from Bradley Boulevard west to Breeze Road and north to Johnson Road in Mt. Vernon may experience a temporary drop in pressure or service interruption. German Township Water District, Inc. says ​field personnel are on site repairing the water main damage.

German Township Water District, Inc. says updated information regarding service interruption and any necessary boil advisories will be reported.

Officials say, “We do apologize for any inconvenience.”