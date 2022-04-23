EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Participants for a fundraiser are going to dance and they can’t drop for 12 hours on Saturday. Southern Indiana Dance Marathon (SIDM) is back at the University of Southern Indiana (USI) for its tenth year.

The event is returning to the Screaming Eagles Complex (SEC) after a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the student organization needs support to meet its $50,000 fundraising goal.

Participants stand on their feet and dance for 12 hours straight with no sitting or sleeping to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children. This year`s SIDM began at noon on Saturday, April 23 and will continue until midnight Sunday, April 24 in the SEC.

“Southern Indiana Dance Marathon is such an important event to get involved in,” says SIDM Co-President Hairo Rivas `22. “With COVID, there are more children who need us now than ever. We are striving to make sure no child or family is left to fight their battles alone.”

USI students and employees can get involved by registering to attend the 12-hour event or by donating. Registration is $50 and includes event entry and snacks/meals for the day. The public is invited to donate.

All funds raised go to the Riley Children`s Foundation. Donations are used to support pediatric research, patient programs in need of additional funding, Riley Maternity and Newborn Health, and family support programs such as child life and social work.

More information about participation or donations can be found by visiting the SIDM website.